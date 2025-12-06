Kwam1 Seeks Awujale Throne, Applies Through Fusengbuwa Ruling House

Fuji icon, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as Kwam1, has formally indicated interest in the prestigious Awujale of Ijebuland throne, this time claiming ancestry from the Fusengbuwa Ruling House rather than the Fidipote lineage with which he is widely associated.

The Olori Ebi of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House, Otunba Lateef Owoyemi, confirmed that the musician submitted a handwritten letter of intent on Thursday.

According to him, the letter contained no name, address, or phone number, but he later replied to Ayinde after obtaining his WhatsApp contact from those who delivered the message.

READ ALSO:

Although the sale of nomination forms closed on December 6, Owoyemi said K1 was granted a special extension of three working days to obtain and return the form. The new deadline is December 10.

Owoyemi emphasized that Ayinde must first prove he is a legitimate member of the Fusengbuwa lineage.

He explained that every qualified member is required to complete a lineage data form signed by the head of their own royal family before verification can begin.

He added that while he has responded to the singer, no follow-up message has been received from him as of Friday.

The Fuji maestro has until December 10 to submit his nomination form and provide a formal letter signed by his own Olori Ebi confirming the lineage he claims.

Owoyemi said he cannot comment further until the required documents are submitted.

The Awujale stool, one of the most revered traditional positions in Yorubaland, became vacant following the recent passing of Oba Sikiru Adetona.