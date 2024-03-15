Kwam I Denies Having Affair With Several Women

Fuji singer Wasiu Ayinde, better known as KWAM I, has dismissed a report claiming he is having an affair with his chef and Folake Ibile, a purported friend of Emmanuella Ropo, his wife. A blog claimed there was a crisis in Ayinde’s home. It alleged that Emmanuella discovered the singer was having an affair with their chef.

The blogger also claimed that KWAM I was having a relationship with Folake Ibile, his wife’s friend, and another woman who is a sister to Mariam Anako, one of the wives of Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ifè. But in a statement by Kunle Rasheed, Ayinde’s spokesperson, the singer refuted the claims, adding that “they are baseless and capable of creating chaos”. KWAM I said he has never been involved romantically with any of the women.

Th e 67-year-old also maintained that he and his wife are “enjoying a strong and harmonious marriage”. “False rumours maliciously targeting KI’s relationship with his beloved wife, Emmanuella, have been circulated by blogs. This fabricated statement is entirely baseless and orchestrated by those seeking to create chaos,” the statement reads. “First and foremost, K1 is not involved in a relationship or affair with any society woman.

“Furthermore, there is no truth to the claim of KI being in a relationship with a female chef; such allegations are unfounded and purely fictional, as he does not even have and has never had a female chef. “Additionally, the assertion regarding Folake Ibile’s marital status with KI is utterly false. They simply share a coincidental surname, and Folake Ibile is happily married to another individual. “Lastly, the notion of K1 dating Mariam Aneko’s sister is entirely fabricated and lacks any substance.

“Let it be clear: KI and his wife enjoy a strong and harmonious marriage, untouched by the lies and rumors spread by malicious sources. “They are deeply devoted to each other, and any insinuation of discord is completely unfounded. “KI turned 67 on the 3rd of March 2024 and he and his stunning wife shared the day together in love and harmony in a low key ceremony.” This is not the first time the singer has addressed rumours regarding issues in his marriage.

In March last year, rumours of Ayinde and his wife having a marital crisis circulated online. The reports resurfaced after K1 rejected a kiss from his wife during an event at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. The couple, however, denied the reports. The claims were circulated again after the Fuji singer did not celebrate Ropo’s birthday on social media on January 1. Kwam 1 also dismissed the claims, saying it was the “work of lazy-minded people gathering unfounded stories to trend”.