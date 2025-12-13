KWAM 1’s Awujale Ambition Hits Royal Roadblock

Nigerian Fuji legend, Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as KWAM 1, has run into stiff resistance in his bid for the Awujale of Ijebuland stool after the Fusengbuwa ruling house dismissed his claim to royal lineage.

Ayinde had formally indicated interest in the throne, stating in documents submitted earlier this month that he belonged to the Jadiara royal family under the Fusengbuwa ruling house.

However, the family swiftly disowned him, saying investigations found no ancestral link between the musician and the lineage.

The rejection gained national attention after presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga shared a letter from the Fusengbuwa ruling house on social media, openly rejecting KWAM 1’s claim.

The development effectively cooled speculation that Ayinde’s perceived political connections could sway the process.

In a detailed letter dated December 11, the ruling house described Ayinde’s lineage form as invalid, citing inconsistencies and questioning the authority of the individual who certified the documents. Family leaders insisted he had never participated in family affairs and was not recognised as a member.

Further reinforcing the rejection, spokespersons of both the Fusengbuwa and Jadiara ruling houses told journalists that Ayinde was never issued a nomination form and that the window for submission had already closed before his claims emerged.

Other royal families under the Fusengbuwa umbrella also distanced themselves from the singer, denying any ancestral connection to him or his family.

Despite the pushback, Ayinde has stood his ground. In a statement, he maintained that his ancestry ties him to both the Fusengbuwa and Fidipote ruling houses, arguing that this qualifies him to contest for the throne.

He pointed to his chieftaincy title as Olori-Omoba Akile Ijebu, conferred by the late Awujale in 2023, as evidence of his royal roots.

With nominations set to move forward without his name, KWAM 1’s royal aspiration now appears uncertain, as the race for the next Awujale enters a decisive phase.