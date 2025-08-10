KWAM 1 ‘Threatens’ ValueJet Owner In Leaked Audio

A leaked audio clip circulating online has captured Fuji legend, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM 1 or K1 De Ultimate, issuing what appears to be a strong warning to Kunle Soname, owner of ValueJet airline, following their recent public altercation.

The audio reportedly stems from an incident that occurred at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, where KWAM 1 clashed with airline staff.

In the recording, the musician gave his side of the story, maintaining that the flask in his possession contained water, not alcohol, as the pilot had allegedly claimed.

According to KWAM 1, the airline failed to consider his health condition before subjecting him to what he described as public humiliation. He insisted that his need for water was urgent.

He said, “I am a patient; I needed the water every second. You wouldn’t want to see me shut down… If you are fair, you’ll understand this is my water. Don’t make it a national issue.”

The Fuji singer alleged that instructions were given to stop him from boarding, which escalated into the confrontation. To prove his point, he poured out the contents of the flask in public, declaring it was water.

KWAM 1 also claimed to have previously supported Soname’s businesses through his political connections, adding in Yoruba that Soname is like a child to him.

“In government, I guarantee Soname. My name is Wasiu Ayinde; nobody does that with me and gets away with it. I didn’t jump the queue; I didn’t break any rules. But Soname will feel it… he will feel me in his business.”

The incident has generated significant buzz online, with fans and commentators debating both sides of the heated exchange.