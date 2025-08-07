KWAM 1 Placed On Domestic, Int’l No Flight List

…Crew barred from flying, says crew, musician violated ICAO safety protocol

…Describes action as ‘loss of sanity’

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo has said preliminary report and video footage he received from all the relevant aviation agencies regarding the altercation between the staff, crew of ValueJet and Kwam 1 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Tuesday, August 7, 2025 showed that the Fuji musician and pilots went overboard and violated safety procedure.

Both sides, according to the Minister, breached standard safety protocols as required by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

Consequently, Keyamo has directed the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to place KWAM 1 on a no-fly list pending further and full investigation, just like the Captain and pilot, stressing that all airlines, both domestic and International, should immediately be informed of this directive, and anyone who flouts this directive risks withdrawal of their operating licence

He further described the incident as a case of temporary loss of sanity and control on both sides, which could have led to serious fatalities.

Contrary to what the agents of Kwam 1 have said, he constantly moved his position on the tarmac to actually block the aircraft from taxiing to take position on the runway for take-off.

“This is totally unacceptable behaviour. The issue of whether he was carrying water or alcohol is not even in issue at this point. It is the physical blockage of the aircraft from taxiing that is the reprehensible conduct here, which is akin to a hostage situation. The actual video footage showing this recalcitrant behaviour is hereby attached”.

“On the other hand, no amount of provocation should make the Captain and Pilot of an aircraft begin to taxi without ensuring that the security personnel have safely moved an unruly passenger away who is standing in front of an aircraft.”

To him, both sides breached standard safety protocol as required by the ICAO, adding, “I have noted that the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has temporarily suspended the license of the Captain and the Pilot pending full investigation. I commend them for their proactive action.”

“However, I have also questioned their sense of justice in only acting against one party and not the other party. What applies to the goose must also apply to the gander. That is one of the tenets of Justice I have preached all my life. I will not sit idly by and allow this to pass.

“In the circumstance, I have also directed in the circumstance, I have also directed the NCAA to place KAWM 1 on a no-fly list pending further and full investigation, just like the Captain and pilot. All airlines, both domestic and International, should immediately be informed of this directive, and anyone who flouts this directive risks the withdrawal of their operating licence”.