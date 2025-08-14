Kwam 1: FG Has Lost Moral Right To Prosecute Unruly Passengers –Falana

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has questioned the Federal Government’s handling of the case against Fuji Star, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM 1, over his recent conduct at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

He argued that the government, by hastily accepting his apology and granting him pardon without allowing the police to conclude its investigation, had lost the moral right to prosecute any unruly passenger who commits an offence at any of the nation’s airports. Falana stated this in a statement made available to journalists yesterday.

The senior lawyer also alleged that the Federal Government decided to withdraw the charges filed against the passenger accused of unruly behaviour aboard an Ibom Air flight, Comfort Emmanson, because of the refusal to charge KWAM 1 with appropriate criminal offences.