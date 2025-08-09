KWAM 1 Banned Indefinitely Until Probe Is Over – NCAA

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has said that the travel restriction placed on Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as KWAM 1, will stay in place indefinitely until the ongoing investigation into the recent flight incident is completed.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that on Thursday, August 7, Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, instructed the NCAA to put the musician on a no-fly list for six months, pending a full investigation.

He also cautioned that both domestic and foreign airlines must comply with the no-fly order or face the withdrawal of their operating licences.

During an interview on TVC, Mike Achimugu, director of public affairs and consumer protection at the NCAA, said the investigation has no set end date.

“It is no longer a six-month issue. It is not until investigations into this matter have been concluded. There is no certain date for that, but investigations are ongoing,” he stated.

Achimugu said preliminary findings showed KWAM 1 passed through airport security scanners and entered the VIP lounge, where it is believed he obtained a bottle of water. Passengers from the lounge still undergo a second check before boarding, and it was at that stage that the liquid was discovered.

He was told he could not board with it and was asked to step aside.

According to Achimugu, KWAM 1 allegedly refused to comply and continued towards the aircraft. Security personnel, possibly avoiding force, accompanied him to the foot of the plane, where the pilot was called.

While attempting to prove the liquid was harmless, KWAM 1 reportedly splashed the water, and some of it landed on the pilot. The pilot then returned to the aircraft and closed the door.

The NCAA spokesperson emphasised that this account is based on initial findings and that no final judgment will be made until the investigation is concluded.

He added that the case has been referred to the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Inspector-General of Police to ensure it is not “swept under the carpet.”