KW-IRS Seeks EFCC Collaboration On Tax Compliance

The Executive Chairman of the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS), Folashade Omoniyi, led members of the Service’s management team on a courtesy visit to the Ilorin Zonal Director of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), ACE I. Victoria Ugo, at the Commission’s office in GRA, Ilorin.

Speaking during the visit, Omoniyi said the delegation came to formally welcome the new Zonal Director and further strengthen the cordial working relationship between both agencies. She noted that it has always been a tradition for the Service to pay such visits whenever a new head assumes office, explaining that the gesture helps “put a face to the name” and deepen institutional cooperation.

Omoniyi recalled that she was first appointed Executive Chairman of KW-IRS in October 2019 by the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and was reappointed in October 2023 after successfully completing her first tenure.

She highlighted the productive and mutually beneficial relationship the Service has enjoyed with the EFCC over the years, particularly in promoting accountability and improving revenue generation in the state.

The KW-IRS boss also spoke on the recently enacted tax reform signed into law by the President, outlining its key provisions aimed at strengthening tax administration and enhancing compliance across the country.

She said, “The reform is designed to simplify Nigeria’s tax system, reduce the burden on low-income earners and small businesses, while boosting government revenue through improved compliance.”

She, however, lamented the persistent challenge of tax evasion, stressing the need for sustained public sensitisation on the new tax laws to ensure that citizens understand their civic responsibilities. She sought continued collaboration with the EFCC, particularly in enforcement and intelligence sharing, noting that a stronger synergy between the revenue agency and the anti-graft commission would help curb tax evasion and other financial infractions, ultimately boosting internally generated revenue and supporting development efforts in Kwara State.

In her response, Ugo appreciated the KW-IRS delegation for the visit and the show of goodwill, noting that the anti-corruption drive under EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede places strong emphasis on tax compliance as a critical component of financial integrity and national development.

She added that the visit went beyond mere familiarisation, describing it as a valuable opportunity for both institutions to interact, share ideas, and deepen collaboration for more effective results in combating financial crimes and promoting accountability in the state.