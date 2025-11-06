KW-IRS Reiterates Commitment To Building Efficient Tax System

The Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) has reaffirmed its commitment to building a fair, transparent, and efficient tax system that fosters public trust and compliance across the state.

The Executive Chairman of KW-IRS, Mrs. Shade Omoniyi, stated this on Thursday at the grand finale of the 2025 KW-IRS Tax Club Quiz Competition held at the Ilorin Innovation Hub.

In her address, Omoniyi expressed appreciation to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his sustained investment in education and fiscal reforms, describing his leadership as visionary and results-driven.

She noted that under the current administration, Kwara has achieved significant milestones in fiscal performance, citing the BudgIT 2025 State of States Report, which ranked the state 3rd nationwide in subnational fiscal performance—up from 10th in 2021 and 4th in 2023.

According to her, the state also recorded a 36 percent year-on-year growth in internally generated revenue between 2023 and 2024, making Kwara the 5th least dependent state on federal allocations.

“These feats are clear reflections of His Excellency’s visionary leadership and prudent management style, which continue to inspire our collective drive for growth and accountability in public service,” Omoniyi said.

She further disclosed that the Governor had approved the constitution of a Stakeholders Committee to review and harmonise all taxes, levies, rates, and charges across the state, in alignment with the newly enacted national tax framework and the proposed Taxes and Levies (Approved List for Collection) Bill 2025.

Omoniyi explained that the move is aimed at strengthening the legal and operational framework of the state’s tax system, ensuring fairness, and boosting citizens’ confidence in tax administration.

The KW-IRS boss also commended the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development for partnering with the agency to promote tax education and civic responsibility among students, describing the initiative as vital to nurturing a tax-conscious and responsible generation.

She urged students to remain focused and disciplined, noting that such programmes are part of ongoing efforts to build young citizens who understand the role of taxation in national development.

The Head, Corporate Affairs and Convener of the Tax Club Committee, Mrs. Funmilola Oguntunbi, said the quiz competition forms part of the agency’s broader initiative to promote financial literacy and taxation awareness among young people.

“The competition is not just about winning but about understanding how taxes fund national development. Through this, we are raising informed citizens who can meaningfully contribute to governance,” she stated.

Oguntunbi revealed that the 2025 edition introduced computer-based testing, which enhanced participation across schools statewide.

Shepherd School, Lafiagi, emerged overall winner with 20 points, followed by Government Secondary School, Lafiagi, and St. Anthony’s Secondary School, Ilorin, which placed second and third respectively.

Cash prizes of ₦2.5 million, ₦1.5 million, and ₦1 million were awarded to the first, second, and third positions, with consolation prizes for other finalists.

Representing the Commissioner for Education, a Director in the Ministry, Mr. Adeshina Salami, lauded the initiative and urged students to imbibe the culture of tax compliance and responsible citizenship.

Traditional rulers, education stakeholders, and guests attended the event, which featured 99 participating schools drawn from across Kwara State.

The competition was organised under the agency’s 5-Es Community Impact Programme, Enterprise, Energy, Education, Empowerment, and Environment.