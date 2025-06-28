KW-IRS Concludes Preliminary Stage Of 2025 Tax Club Quiz Competition

The Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS), in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, has concluded the preliminary rounds of the 2025 edition of its annual Tax Club Quiz Competition.

According to a statement by the Head of Corporate Affairs Department, Funmilola Oguntunbi, the preliminary stages commenced on June 23, 2025, following a coordinated mock test organised by the agency. The mock session enabled all registered schools to familiarise themselves with the online Computer-Based Test (CBT) format from the comfort of their respective locations.

Oguntunbi revealed that 99 schools across the state registered for the competition, with 88 ultimately participating in the online CBT phase. After the first round, 40 schools advanced to the second round.

“At the end of the two preliminary rounds, twelve (12) schools have qualified for the semi-final stage. The selected schools, comprising four (4) from each Senatorial District, are as follows:

Kwara South: Osi Central Secondary School, Osi; Ansar Ud Deen College, Offa; Government Secondary School, Share; and Ansarul Islam Grammar School, Ijomu Oro.

Kwara Central: Deeper Life High School, Ilorin; Saint Anthony’s Secondary School, Ilorin; Ebenezer High School, Ilorin; and Roemichs International School, Ilorin.

Kwara North: Shepherd School, Lafiagi; Government Secondary School, Ilesha Baruba; Government Secondary School, Lafiagi; and Unique College, Kaiama,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of the Executive Chairman of KW-IRS, Shade Omoniyi, the Convener of the KW-IRS Tax Club Advocacy Committee (TACAC), Funmilola Oguntunbi, lauded the seamless execution of the virtual format, which continues to demonstrate the agency’s commitment to innovation and digital transformation.

“Our transition to a virtual model has laid the foundation for the successful conduct of this year’s preliminary rounds. It has made participation easier and more inclusive,” she noted.

Representatives from the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development—Mrs. Roseline Ayansola, Mrs. Alaaya Idayat Olawale, and Mrs. Felicia Bamidele—who were involved in backend monitoring and result analysis, commended all participating schools for embracing the digital challenge. They also praised the top 12 schools for their outstanding performance and noted the impressive success recorded in this year’s process.

The semi-final stage of the competition is scheduled to hold virtually on October 6, 2025. Six schools will then qualify for the grand finale, which will take place physically in Ilorin on November 6, 2025. The winning school will walk away with a grand prize of ₦2.5 million.