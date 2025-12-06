KW-IRS Begins Legal Enforcement Of Personal Income Tax

The Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) has commenced the enforcement of the Personal Income Tax (PIT) across the State, urging defaulters to brace up and pay.

A statement by the Head, Corporate Affairs Department of the Revenue Agency, Funmilola Ogintinbi, said: “The enforcement exercise is part of the revenue recovery strategy of the Service and a last resort approach towards ensuring full tax compliance in the State.

“Enforcement execution processes of the Service are statutory and strictly in conformity with the extant laws.”

The Service, however, expressed concern that despite service of demand notices on taxpayers, continuous sensitisation campaigns and reminders posted on its communication channels on the need to prioritise prompt payment of Personal Income Tax by all taxable persons in the State, a significant number of taxpayers are yet to fulfil their tax obligation for this year and previous years.

The KW-IRS has, therefore, appealed to all taxpayers across the State to embrace voluntary tax compliance and ensure full payment of their Personal Income Tax as documented and presented.

The Revenue Agency also admonished concerned taxpayers “to explore objection opportunity within the legal timeframe with the support of necessary documents when the need arises to avoid unnecessary embarrassment and business disruption”.