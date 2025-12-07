New Telegraph

KW-IRS Begins Legal Enforcement Of Personal Income Tax

KW-IRS Begins Legal Enforcement Of Personal Income Tax: Kwara

The Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) has commenced the enforcement of the Personal Income Tax (PIT) across the State, urging defaulters to brace up and pay.

A statement by the Head, Corporate Affairs Department of the Revenue Agency, Funmilola Ogintinbi, said:

“The enforcement exercise is part of the revenue recovery strategy of the Service and a last resort approach towards ensuring full tax compliance in the state.

“Enforcement execution processes of the Service are statutory and strictly in conformity with the extant laws.”

The Service, however, expressed concern that despite service of demand notices on taxpayers, continuous sensitisation campaigns and reminders posted on its communication channels on the need to prioritise prompt payment of Personal Income Tax by all taxable persons in the state, a significant number of taxpayers are yet to fulfil their tax obligation for this year and previous years.

