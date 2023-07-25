Kvaratskhelia Edges Close To New Napoli Contract

Napoli star, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is edging close to signing a new contract at the Partenopei.

Kvaratskhelia’s agent Mamuka Jugeli was in Napoli’s training camp at Dimaro on Monday and there was a meeting with Partenopei President Aurelio de Laurentiis.

Together, they also wanted Napoli’s friendly against SPAL but the vital talks took place at the end of the clash.