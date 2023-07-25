Kvaratskhelia Edges Close To New Napoli Contract

Napoli star, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is edging close to signing a new contract at the Partenopei.
Kvaratskhelia’s agent Mamuka Jugeli was in Napoli’s training camp at Dimaro on Monday and there was a meeting with Partenopei President Aurelio de Laurentiis.
Together, they also wanted Napoli’s friendly against SPAL but the vital talks took place at the end of the clash.
The foundations of renewal were laid in spring earlier this year. There is already a basis of agreement to renew the contract until 2028 with an option to renew until 2029.
An agreement over the wages is yet to be found, with Kvaratskhelia keen on doubling his current wage of €1.3 million per season and there is optimism that the deal will be done soon.
The Georgian has never opened up to offers or approaches from the Premier League and he was always keen on extending his stay at the Maradona. The renewal is now fast approaching.