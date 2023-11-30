Kvaratskhelia Dreams Of Real Madrid Move

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was undoubtedly one of the best performers in Europe last season.

He, alongside the rest of his teammates, helped Napoli to pick up their first Serie A title in over 30 years.

Although he failed to replicate his statistics from this stage last season, Kvaratskhelia has been impressive during the current campaign.

However, he was unable to make an impact on Wednesday when Napoli were defeated by Real Madrid 4-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 20-year-old Georgian international has been linked with Los Blancos over the last 12 months, and the player himself would certainly welcome the move. According to his father, Badri told reporters that his son Khvicha dreams of playing for Real Madrid.

“Khvicha always dreamed and still dreams of playing for Real Madrid. I am sure about it.

“For Khvicha, playing against Real Madrid was special. In my family, everyone is a Real Madrid supporter, except me.”

It remains to be seen whether there is any possibility of Kvaratskhelia joining Real Madrid. They already have Vinicius Junior, and Kylian Mbappe could also be joining next summer, so it looks unlikely at this stage.