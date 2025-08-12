Kuwait Dismantles Nigerian Cybercrime Ring Targeting Telecom Towers, Banks

Kuwait’s Criminal Security Sector has dismantled an international cybercrime ring composed of Nigerian nationals responsible for coordinated attacks on telecommunications towers and banks, the Ministry of Interior announced on Sunday.

According to Arabic-language daily Al Qabas, the case was initiated after the Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority reported cyber intrusions targeting local telecom networks.

Specialised security teams quickly launched an investigation, discovering that the suspects used advanced electronic devices to breach networks and distribute mass phishing messages impersonating banks, aiming to steal account information and siphon funds.

Signal-tracking technology led investigators to a vehicle in the Salmiya area. When authorities attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver tried to flee, colliding with several cars before being apprehended following a fierce struggle. A search of the vehicle uncovered sophisticated electronic equipment and various technical tools.

Upon investigation, the suspect confessed to collaborating with an accomplice to hack telecom networks and send fraudulent messages posing as banks and telecommunications companies. Police subsequently located and arrested the second suspect, and a search of their residence uncovered additional devices used to analyse the stolen data.

Both suspects, along with the seized equipment, have been handed over to the relevant authorities for prosecution. The Ministry of Interior reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the nation’s cybersecurity and intensifying efforts to combat electronic fraud targeting both citizens and residents.