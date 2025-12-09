Kuti, Others Set For 11th Elicris Table Tennis Cup

Nigeria’s top table tennis stars, led by rising sensation Matthew Kuti, are gearing up for the 11th Elicris Table Tennis Cup, slated for December 22–23, 2025, at Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Organised in partnership with the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) under President Adesoji Tayo, the two-day national tournament is sponsored by the Babatunde Abayomi Adejobi (BAA) Foundation. The event, the final major competition of the year, promises thrilling matches while reinforcing the foundation’s commitment to youth sports development.

Babatunde Adejobi, founder of the BAA Foundation, explained that the tournament helps NTTF identify emerging talents and prepare athletes for major events in 2026. “For over a decade, this tournament has fostered friendships and discovered talent. Some players are now part of the national team. Beyond staging the event, we support their international exposure,” Adejobi said.

NTTF President Adesoji Tayo praised the foundation’s consistency, noting that sponsorship helps the federation nurture young players. “Youth are the future of our sport. Opportunities like this are critical in shaping champions,” he said.

Chairman of the Lagos State Table Tennis Association (LSTTA), Tunji Lawal, highlighted the tournament’s growth from a state-level competition to a national event, commending Adejobi’s vision and forthrightness.

Over the years, the Elicris Table Tennis Cup has become more than a tournament; it serves as a talent pipeline, a platform for camaraderie, and a beacon of youth empowerment.

As the 11th edition unfolds, it continues to strengthen Nigeria’s presence in global table tennis while inspiring the next generation of champions.