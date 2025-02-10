Kuti Makes Star-Studded Cast For 2025 African Cup Un Tunis

Share

Nigeria’s table tennis sensation, Matthew Kuti, has once again demonstrated why he is one of the continent’s rising stars. The teenager has been included in the star-studded line-up for the 2025 African Cup, set to take place in Tunis, Tunisia, from February 25 to 27.

Kuti, who has won four of the five major tournaments in Nigeria and has been the most consistent player in the country, was listed by the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) due to his growing profile in the sport.

The Lagos State-born athlete recently added the Molade Okoya-Thomas Cup Men’s Singles title to his collection and will now compete against some of Africa’s finest stars in the Tunisian capital, aiming to secure a spot for the 2025 ITTF World Cup in Macao, China, in April.

Kuti’s rising profile was evident when he bulldozed his way into the final of the Molade Okoya-Thomas Cup, outperforming top stars and former champions. Having competed at the junior level of Africa’s longest-running table tennis tournament in the past, the teenager dazzled fans and dignitaries last weekend with his exceptional display, earning the title at the 56th edition of the competition.

Since making his senior debut at the 2023 African Games in Accra, Ghana, Kuti has remained an integral member of the Nigerian men’s national team. He featured in the 2024 and 2025 African Championships in Tunis and Addis Ababa, where he earned a silver medal with the team.

The unassuming and fans’ favourite Kuti will head to Tunis to compete against both established and youthful players in Africa, vying for one of the four slots available in the Men’s Singles. He will team up with the Nigerian contingent, coached by N legendary Segun Toriola and Dotun Omoniyi.

The tournament in Tunis will provide African players the opportunity to be part of the ITTF World Cup, alongside regulars like Quadri Aruna, Omar Assar, and Dina Meshref. Semifinalists in the Men’s and Women’s Singles will secure their spots for the event in Macao, China, in April this year.

Share

Please follow and like us: