Kuti Lifts 2nd ATTD Tourney As Ajetunmobi Applauds Sponsors

Kuti Matthew of Lagos emerged as the winner of the 2nd African Table Tennis in Diaspora Tournament at the Ibadan Recreation Club after defeating Basit Abdufatai in the men’s singles final.

For his effort, Nigeria’s Number One ranked player won for himself N300,000 while Abdufatai settled for second place and prize a money of N200,000.

Sultan Agunbiade won the Most Valuable Player of the tournament with his performance during the competition despite losing out in the Round of 16.

While praising the players and the sponsors of the tournament, the organiser, Wale Ajetunmobi, said it was a successful championship for everyone.

“The competition was a successful one, the players were happy, sponsors were also happy, and the competition was judged the best in the year 2024.”

Speaking further, Ajetunmobi, assured of a better tournament in the year 2025 while also asking for more from the sponsors.

