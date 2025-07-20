Kuti Defends Title, Ojomu Wins Maiden Crown At ITTF West Africa Championships

Nigeria’s Matthew Kuti made history by becoming the first West African to successfully defend the men’s singles title at the 2025 ITTF Africa West Regional Championships, while Ajoke Ojomu claimed her maiden women’s singles title in a memorable campaign for Team Nigeria.

The event wrapped up on Saturday, July 19, at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Following Liberia’s withdrawal, seven countries participated. Hosts Nigeria dominated, defeating Ghana, Benin Republic, Guinea, Togo, Côte d’Ivoire, and Burkina Faso in the team events.

In the men’s singles final, Kuti outclassed compatriot Abdulbasit Abdulfatai 4-1 (7-11, 11-6, 11-9, 11-7, 11-7), reinforcing his dominance despite a strong challenge from Côte d’Ivoire earlier in the tournament. Nigeria swept all singles medals.

Ojomu, who lost the 2024 final to compatriot Hope Udoaka, bounced back to claim her first title by beating Sukurat Aiyelabegan in straight sets (11-7, 11-8, 11-5, 14-12). Despite a leg injury, she triumphed with the backing of the home crowd.

On Thursday, July 16, Nigeria’s men’s team reclaimed the title with a 3-0 win over Côte d’Ivoire. The women’s team, led by Ojomu, retained their crown with victories over Benin Republic, Ghana, and Guinea.

The four-day event also served as a qualifier for the 2025 African Championships, slated for October 12–19 in Kigali, Rwanda.

After narrowly losing the 2024 edition to Togo, Nigeria’s men returned with renewed focus. Playing at home, Kuti, Taiwo Mati, and Abdulfatai dropped only one set in the group stage ironically to Côte d’Ivoire before powering through to victory in the final.

Ferdinand Sounou, Vice President of ITTF Africa West Region, hailed Lagos for hosting what he called the best regional tournament of the year, noting the improved competition across the region.

“Nigerian players are no longer the untouchables they once were,” Sounou remarked. “The gap is closing, competition is intensifying, but Nigeria still leads the region.”