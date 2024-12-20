Kuti Begins Title Defence At 2nd Daniel Ford Elite Table Tennis Championships

Share

Hostilities commence today, as the 2nd Daniel Ford Elite Youth Table Tennis Invitational Championships kick off at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Following a successful two-day coaching clinic, players will put their new skills to the test. 2023 Africa Games gold medalist Matthew Kuti begins his quest to become the first player to win back-to-back titles at this tournament, organized by the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) and funded by UK-based Daniel Ford International.

Kuti, who has been in excellent form recently, will rely on his experience and exposure from several international tournaments this year, including the Africa Championships in Ethiopia.

He anticipates stiff competition from perennial rivals like Muiz Adegoke and Abdulbasit Abdulfatai. The U-19 event promises excitement as Kuti faces a star-studded lineup of players over the two-day tournament.

Determined not to let his guard down, Kuti is prepared to take on regular opponents, especially Muiz Adegoke, who might be paired with him in the doubles event.

Adegoke, who has yet to fulfil his potential at the national level, hopes to replicate his doubles success against the tournament’s top players.

“I can’t wait to get on the table because this is not going to be a one-sided tournament. More young players are emerging from several continental tournaments in Botswana,” he said.

