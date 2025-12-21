Kuti, Aiyelabegan Clinch Titles At 3rd Daniel Ford Elite Table Tennis Tournament

Matthew Kuti and Sukurat Aiyelabegan, 2024 runners-up, reclaimed glory at the 3rd Daniel Ford Elite Table Tennis Tournament, held on Saturday at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall in Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Kuti dominated Muiz Adegoke with a 4-0 victory to reclaim the Boys’ U-19 title, while Aiyelabegan defeated Khadijat Okanlawon 4-0 to secure the Girls’ U-19 crown. Both champions have now won their respective categories twice in the three editions of the annual tournament.

The finals drew a vibrant crowd, including Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman of the Nigeria Diaspora Commission (NDC). Tournament sponsor Yemi Edun reaffirmed his commitment to hosting the event annually, highlighting its role in discovering grassroots talent.

In other categories: Chinenye Okafor (Abia) retained the Girls’ U-15 title and was named Most Valuable Player (Female), Habeeb Adebayo won both the Boys’ U-12 title and the boys’ MVP award, Elizabeth Emelike (Abia) emerged champion in the Girls’ U-12 singles, Joseph Marvelous (Kogi) defeated Umar Ayoola (Lagos) 3-0 to claim the Boys’ U-15 title.

Governor Sanwo-Olu praised Edun for sponsoring the tournament and emphasized the importance of discipline, hard work, and avoiding doping for young athletes.

“We must commend Mr. Yemi Edun for sustaining this tournament over three years. This is vital for grassroots sports development. I also thank the President of the African Table Tennis Federation, Wahid Enitan Oshodi, for his global representation of Nigerian talent. I urge all players to embrace virtues that will help them succeed and avoid vices that could derail their careers,” he said.

Edun, delighted by the performances, pledged to further improve the tournament’s quality, aiming to unearth more talents capable of representing Nigeria on the international stage.