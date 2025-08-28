Kusa Foundation To Donate Relief Materials To Badagry Community

The Ajaye Kusa Foundation is set to donate relief materials to some under-privileged people in the Badagry community. Kusa Foundation is a charity organisation established by Dr. Meshack Ajaye Kusa and his wife, Dr. (Mrs) Olga Kusa, to help children and the underprivileged.

Kusa, his wife and children lives in Canada and recently together with friends Onuhba Micheal Daramola Former MD and Chairman International Breweries, Engr. Tunde Izokun, former Director at Nigerian Ports Authority, Mr. Joseph Kusa and Ms. Hannah Steward and other members travelled to Badagry, Lagos State on a relief mission.

He said: “We have been on this for a while and I am happy this is happening. “I cannot forget my community and the intension is to put smiles on the faces of my people. “This is just first of the initiatives we have on the cards. More will certainly come later.”

On August 31, the team with collaboration with the Cherubim and Seraphim Church Orisun Iye will distribute over 500 relief food packages to residents of Ikoga Zebbe Badagry at Wewo Quarters. Each of the relief package contained – a bag of 5kg rice; a bag of 1kg Semovita, a bottle of 1L cooking oil and salt.