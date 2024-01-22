Kurudu: Where kidnappers dared security forces

Hilltop mansion The house, an architectural masterpiece, is situated at the top of the hill in the Phase 2, Army Post Service Estate, Kurudu, Abuja Municipal Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). It is popularly known Barrister’s white house. The exterior of the building outshines those around the vicinity. It was here that on Thursday night . that some dare devil kidnappers swooped in and abducted two of its occupants.

The victims included the wife and one of the in-laws of Barrister Cyril Adikwu. According to reports, the incident occurred around 10:00 p.m. On approaching the building last Sunday, one could see some well wishers trooping in to express their sympathy to the family. However, it would appear that only those related to the family were granted access into the compound.

There is a compound situated close to it. It s painted in pink colours but there were no occupants there for one to make enquiries. While Inside Abuja reporter waited patiently to see how things would unfold, an undisclosed family member drove out of the compound and all effort to speak with him proved abortive as he vehemently said journalists were not welcome and will not respond to further questions. It was however observed that although the edifice was at the hilltop, it was surrounded by bushes and some unoccupied houses making it vulnerable for kidnappers.

Confirmation A resident of the estate who identified himself as Ayande Jude told Inside Abuja that the abducted in-law has been released leaving behind only the man’s wife in the custody of the kidnappers. “We were all surprised when The spate of kidnapping in the Federal Capital Territory took a frightening dimension last week with the invasion of a military estate and abduction of some persons, DEBORAH OCHENI reports the shooting started because such has never happened. We have security personnel at all the gates. it was later gathered that the kidnappers gained access from the back through the rocks and mountains.

“The barrister’s inlaw has been released but his wife is still in the custody of kidnapers. They are asking for thirty ( 30 )million naira ransom,” he said. Another resident of the estate, Jude Ugwu aso confirmed that the kidnappers came shooting sporadically and that heightened tension. “It was so scary when the kidnappers came shooting sporadically. Some of us are afraid because we feel highly insecure. The man escaped but his wife and in-law were taken. I just learnt that the in law has been released but his wife is still in their custody,” he said. The neighbour, kudirat Muhir, recounted the harrowing experience, stating that the kidnappers entered the estate, shooting sporadically, and abducted the two while the Adikwu managed to escape. Response The security personnel at the entrance gate to the estate, Abioja J. declined to confirm the incident “I am not saying anything. I’m not aware of the case and you can come to our office on weekdays for further information,” he said.

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has said it has arrested 16 suspects over kidnapping and other criminal activities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) during the week. Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi , said police officers also foiled a kidnap plot through technical intelligence, resulting in the arrest of the perpetrators and weapons recovered. Minister of the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Nyesom Wike had during the week, summoned relevant heads of security agencies, Area Council Chairmen and other stakeholders, to an emergency meeting over the resurgence of kidnapping and other criminal activities in Abuja Wike who expressed displeasure that the insecurity had persisted, stated that strategies have been evolved to tackle the insecurity, in all parts of the territory, especially Bwari Area Council, where kidnapping for ransom and mindless killings of innocent people have remained endemic. According to him, his administration had stepped up actions and was working to get all stakeholders to tackle the pervading insecurity threatening the peace of residents. He said, ” we are all aware of the security situation in the Federal Capital Territory, particularly Bwari and some other areas,” he said.

Tricycles, popular known in the local parlance as Keke or Keke Napep, was introduced into the Nigeria’s transportation system about two decades ago. It was introduced essentially to ease the challenges associated with public transportation in our towns and cities. Surely, it did serve the purpose but over tome, it also became a challenge in itself. Those who conceived the policy probably didn’t envisage that what they believed was a solution , could one day become another impregnable problem. The tricycles came into the country’s inefficient transportation system, as a child of necessity.

The policy was modelled after what obtains in India and other developing countries. Okada challenge Before the introduction of the tricycles in Abuja, the motorcycles (Okada) was the order of the day. Commuters relied on the motor cycle riders for easy and quick movement to places, where there were no taxis or commercial buses. In rural and semi urban areas, okada riders provided succour to residents who had no access to taxis. However, at some points, the motor cycles became a bunch of nuisance which residents and wanted to do away with them. This is because the hazard associated with the patronage of okada riders, obviously outweighed the pleasure, of using them as an alternative means of transportation. In the Federal Capital Territory, Okada riders became too reckless and exposed residents to frequent but avoidable road crashes.

Some residents even tagged okada, as ” easy way to the grave”. So, when government, then decided to phase out okada operations in the city centre of Abuja, in deference to tricycles, as an alternative, the moves was celebrated. Vox populi However, not long after the introduction of tricycles into the transportation system of Abuja, residents started realising that it was merely same old wine in new wine bottles.

A resident of Abuja, Magnus Maduabuchi said that the introduction of tricycles to replace Okadas as a means of transportation was a good idea, but was however defeated by jaundiced government’s policies. The administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo introduced tricycles into the commuting architecture of the Federal Capital Territory to solve a problem, but it appears to have become a problem on its own.

CALEB ONWE reports “How can government allow same people who dropped okadas, to migrate to Keke operations without any form of training?” He as Another respondent, and a victim of Keke accident, Deborah Ashie also corroborated the view that tricycle operation shouldn’t have been allowed to become an all-comers affairs. Ashie noted that Abuja residents within the Gwarinpa Estate and its environs, will testify to the facts that these Keke riders are time bombs that need to be carefully, but urgently detonated before they caused more problems. The middle aged lady who still has a scar on her leg, said to have been sustained from an accident caused by the recklessness of Keke rider, disclosed that keke riders were the same untrained people who dropped motorcycles because of government’s ban on motor cycles. “How can people be allowed to start riding tricycles without training and in most cases no licence? “I have been living in Gwarimpa and it is Keke operators that residents who can’t afford the luxury of Uber or Bolt, use.

“However, the operators of keke have become nuisance and a menace that relevant agencies of government need to quickly regulate, if the purpose of introducing it will not be defeated,” she said The debate While some residents said the that the coming of tricycles into Abuja’s transportation system, like other places, was a blessing, others insisted that it was a curse in disguise. Those in favour of keke operations, said that it has so many advantages, and prominent among them is the cheap and affordable fares. They also said that this is an alternative for the commuting public, especially where the other means of transportation are not readily available.

According to them, the operators can navigate bad roads and meander between other vehicles during gridlock scenarios. Despite the above school of thought, there still those who believe that keke operations and operators constitute a nuisance and a menace that must be urgently addressed. They have argued that this sub-sector of the transportation system, is a ticking time bomb that must be urgently detonated by expertise. Resident’s perspective Engr Abdul-Hamid Zakari, a resident of Gwarimpa Estate said, that Keke ” riders are often reckless, flout road traffic rules, harass other road users with impunity, some times aid robbery and cause road accidents. “Many of the tricycles operating in Gwarimpa and other places within Abuja, were not properly registered and even their operators do not have traceable identity. “When you have a sector of the economy that is not properly regulated, you will create more problems than solutions,” he said.

A media practitioner who pleaded anonymity, said that many of the people who operate tricycles in Abuja have no fixed addresses look suspicious. The media practitioner, called on relevant agencies of government to create a database that will have accurate information on the operators of Keke. “Looking at the people who handle these tricycles on the road, you will notice that many of them have the facial resemblance of foreigners.

“Some of them also have characteristics of terrorists who are fleeing a hot war zone, but have relocated to a place that seem like a safe haven for them. “We have heard about terrorists and other criminal elements using Keke or tricycles to perpetrate their evils, so government should quickly begin to regulate them,” he said. Inside Abuja’s findings showed that many underaged and unemployed youths were taking to the tricycle business, because of its easy mode of operations. Abdullahi Kamorou, who claimed to be one of the leaders of Tricycle Riders and Owners Association of Nigeria, said his union have been fighting to ensure that members abide by rules and regulations. “We want our members to follow due process, but many of them arr not helping matters. “Yes we collect dues from our members and also encourage them to obey traffic rules, but we are still having challenges,” he said FCTA’s intervention An official of the Directorate of Road Traffic Services ( DRTS) who pleaded anonymity, noting that he was not authorised to speak on the matter, confirmed that tricycles operators constitute a major challenge to the transportation system in Abuja. “If you go to our offices, especially at Wuye, you will see many Kekes that were impounded for various traffic Offences. “FCTA Transportation Secretariat is working to introduce some regulations, but it is not yet at the stage, where it will be made public,” he said.