Kurudu: Where kidnappers dared security forces

Hilltop mansion

The house, an architectural masterpiece, is situated at the top of the hill in the Phase 2, Army Post Service Estate, Kurudu, Abuja Municipal Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). It is popularly known Barrister’s white house. The exterior of the building outshines those around the vicinity.

It was here that on Thursday night . that some dare devil kidnappers swooped in and abducted two of its occupants. The victims included the wife and one of the in-laws of Barrister Cyril Adikwu. According to reports, the incident occurred around 10:00 p.m. On approaching the building last Sunday, one could see some well wishers trooping in to express their sympathy to the family. However, it would appear that only those related to the family were granted access into the compound. There is a compound situated close to it. It s painted in pink colours but there were no occupants there for one to make enquiries. While Inside Abuja reporter waited patiently to see how things would unfold, an undisclosed family member drove out of the compound and all effort to speak with him proved abortive as he vehemently said journalists were not welcome and will not respond to further questions. It was however observed that although the edifice was at the hilltop, it was surrounded by bushes and some unoccupied houses making it vulnerable for kidnappers.

Confirmation

A resident of the estate who identified himself as Ayande Jude told Inside Abuja that the abducted in-law has been released leaving behind only the man’s wife in the custody of the kidnappers. “We were all surprised when the shooting started because such has never happened. We have security personnel at all the gates. it was later gathered that the kidnappers gained access from the back through the rocks and mountains. “The barrister’s inlaw has been released but his wife is still in the custody of kidnapers. They are asking for thirty ( 30 )million naira ransom,” he said. Another resident of the estate, Jude Ugwu aso confirmed that the kidnappers came shooting sporadically and that heightened tension. “It was so scary when the kidnappers came shooting sporadically. Some of us are afraid because we feel highly insecure. The man escaped but his wife and in-law were taken. I just learnt that the in law has been released but his wife is still in their custody,” he said. The neighbour, kudirat Muhir, recounted the harrowing experience, stating that the kidnappers entered the estate, shooting sporadically, and abducted the two while the Adikwu managed to escape.

Response

The security personnel at the entrance gate to the estate, Abioja J. declined to confirm the incident “I am not saying anything. I’m not aware of the case and you can come to our office on weekdays for further information,” he said. The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has said it has arrested 16 suspects over kidnapping and other criminal activities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) during the week. Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi , said police officers also foiled a kidnap plot through technical intelligence, resulting in the arrest of the perpetrators and weapons recovered. Minister of the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Nyesom Wike had during the week, summoned relevant heads of security agencies, Area Council Chairmen and other stakeholders, to an emergency meeting over the resurgence of kidnapping and other criminal activities in Abuja Wike who expressed displeasure that the insecurity had persisted, stated that strategies have been evolved to tackle the insecurity, in all parts of the territory, especially Bwari Area Council, where kidnapping for ransom and mindless killings of innocent people have remained endemic. According to him, his administration had stepped up actions and was working to get all stakeholders to tackle the pervading insecurity threatening the peace of residents. He said, ” we are all aware of the security situation in the Federal Capital Territory, particularly Bwari and some other areas,” he said.