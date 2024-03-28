Kuriga Pupils: Nigerians Deserve To Know Details Of Release – Bukarti

Barely four days after the release of the abducted students of LEA Primary School in Kuriga, Chukum Local Government Area of Kaduna State, a security analyst, Bulama Bukarti has called for the circumstances surrounding the release of the students.

Bukarti who spoke on Wednesday evening asserted that Nigerians deserved and should be informed about the circumstances surrounding the release of the kids who were kidnapped on March 7 from their Kuriga school.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, the security expert who expressed this opinion said in order to put an end to speculations, the government must inform Nigerians about the circumstances surrounding the release of the Kuriga schoolmates.

“I have been investigating the circumstances of their release and whether anyone was arrested and what were the terms of the release or how were they rescued if they were rescued, I did not find any information to that effect.

“As Nigerians, we have the right to know how our government is proceeding with securing us, how our government is using our resources and how our government is dealing with criminal elements or terrorist elements among us.

“We have the right to know by law but we also have the right to know as Nigerians so that we may have confidence in our country,” he said.

New Telegraph reports that the 137 pupils were abducted from their school by bandits on March 7; however, two weeks later, the military and local authorities in Zamfara State freed the pupils.