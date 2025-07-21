Kurfi: The Intervention In First Holdco Was Necessary

As Nigeria’s equities market sustains its unprecedented rally, Mallam Kasimu Garba Kurfi, Managing Director/CEO of APT Securities and Funds Limited, in this interview with Kelechukwu Mgboji, speaks on factors driving the bullish trend, evaluates macroeconomic reforms, and calls for urgent structural improvements in power, credit access, and insurance capacity

The capital market is often described as the barometer of the economy. Can we truly say it reflects the state of Nigeria’s economy today?

Absolutely. If you look closely at the market, it’s doing very well— there’s no doubt. Most manufacturing firms posted strong Q1 results, and the market is already pricing in even better half-year numbers.

When share prices rise ahead of earnings, it signals investor confidence in company performance— and by extension, in the economy. More so, since Dangote Refinery began operations, it hasn’t stopped production.

That’s significant. We used to import refined fuel—now we’re exporting to Saudi Arabia. That’s a huge positive shift.

Yet many Nigerians still grapple with high food prices and economic hardship. Are there other indicators that point to progress?

Indeed. If you check commodities like maize, prices have dropped— lower than during last year’s harvest. That tells you something is improving in the agricultural chain.

But we still have challenges—especially in power. Our generation capacity is still too low, and we aren’t seeing many new companies spring up. Also, interest rates remain high.

Until we reduce the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), manufacturers will find it hard to borrow, which suppresses production and jobs.

Beyond Dangote Refinery, what else is driving the positive economic outlook?

A key driver is forex stability. From January till now, the naira has been relatively stable. That has restored investor confidence.

Foreign investors are returning with their dollars, and that shows faith in the Nigerian economy. Also, the government recently signed the tax reforms into law, which will streamline multiple taxation and reduce business stress.

Add to that the new SEC ISA Act 2025, which legitimises cryptocurrency and forex transactions. That widens participation and improves market sentiment.

Critics say many reforms are recent and haven’t yet taken effect. Why is the market reacting so strongly?

Because investors look forward. Just like Aliko Dangote said, he generates over 1.8 megawatts for his factories. Now, telcos and other private players are permitted to explore alternative power generation.

Over time, this will attract investment into the energy sector. Reforms take time to materialise—but the market reacts once direction is clear.

The NGX has been very bullish lately. What exactly is fueling the rally?

Liquidity is key. When the government asks banks to recapitalise—as it did in 2005 under Soludo— the market responds. The current recapitalisation mandate has injected new energy. GTCO even went to the London Stock Exchange to raise capital.

Additionally, forex stability has ended the massive exchange losses companies suffered last year. I’ve not seen any listed company report FX losses in Q1 2025.

That’s a huge boost to corporate profitability— and it shows in stock prices.

Some analysts say the rally is limited to specific sectors. Would you agree?

Yes, the growth is sectoral, but it’s widening. Food and beverage stocks like Honeywell, Cadbury, and Unilever are outperforming the NGX All-Share Index. In agriculture, Presco and Okomu Oil are trading at record highs.

The cement sector is another standout—BUA Cement, Lafarge WAPCO, they’re all rallying. Even pharmaceuticals have joined the party—Fidson, Neimeth, and May & Baker have gained more than 100 to 200 percent this year.

But the insurance sector appears to be lagging behind. What’s the problem?

The sector hasn’t firmed up its recapitalisation plans. Unlike the banks, most insurance firms haven’t moved. You still have 10 to 20 insurance stocks trading below N1.

NAICOM must step up. They should insist on recapitalisation. Those who can’t recapitalise should merge or be acquired. It’s the only way to strengthen the industry. Some argue that even with recapitalisation, uptake of insurance in Nigeria is still very low.

That’s true—but capacity is the bigger issue. Look at Dangote Refinery: can any local insurance firm underwrite it alone? No.

The same applies to airlines. High-risk industries need underwriters with deep capital. Without recapitalisation, Nigerian insurers can’t handle such risks. And

Unlike the banks, most insurance firms haven’t moved. You still have 10 to 20 insurance stocks trading below N1. NAICOM must step up

until they can, the public won’t take insurance seriously.

Nigeria’s public debt has surpassed the DMO’s 40% threshold. Will this strain the equities and fixed income markets?

Not necessarily. If debt is used for infrastructure, it’s a net positive. The Federal Government just signed a $750 million deal for the coastal expressway—that’s infrastructure.

Investors are still buying FGN instruments. Look at Sukuk VII: they wanted N300 billion but got over N1 trillion. The FMDQ turnover in 2025 alone exceeds N220 trillion.

It shows that as long as debt yields are good and used wisely, appetite remains strong.

Let’s talk about the First HoldCo transaction. Some see the acquisition of over 10.4 billion shares through RC Investments as controversial. What is your view?

The intervention was necessary. First Bank is too big to fail. The move was strategic—to stabilise the system. Since the acquisition, the share price has jumped from N24 to over N35. Yes, government should respect capital market rules.

But this was a negotiated transaction between willing buyer and seller. The 25 per cent stake doesn’t give them control. It’s a safeguard, not a takeover.

But was due process followed? Should government be involved in a listed company this way?

In emergencies, exceptions are made. The important thing is that the transaction was fair, at marketdriven prices. The government doesn’t plan to hold the shares longterm. When a suitable investor comes, they’ll divest.

The process was transparent enough, and the result is positive for the market.

We’re seeing a surge in director-level insider trades. Some fear this is a form of market manipulation. Your take?

Not at all. If directors don’t have confidence in their companies, why should outsiders? Insider buying sends a powerful signal. Take NAHCO: directors were buying when it was at N6 or N7. Now it’s trading around N93.

The same applies elsewhere. What’s different now is that these transactions are published transparently. That’s a positive—not a problem. It aligns with global best practice.

Finally, can this market rally be sustained? Or is it a bubble waiting to burst?

The rally is supported by real fundamentals—strong earnings, forex stability, and liquidity from recapitalisation.

But to sustain it, we must fix power supply, lower interest rates, and recapitalise insurance. We are seeing green shoots. But they must be watered. The capital market is responding positively— it’s time the real economy catches up.