Kurdish Group PKK Says It’s Laying Down Arms, Disbanding

Outlawed Kurdish group the PKK, which has waged a 40-year insurgency against Turkey, has announced it is laying down its arms and disbanding.

The move followed a call in February by the group’s jailed leader, Abdullah Ocalan, for the organisation to disband. The group is banned as a terrorist group in Turkey, the EU, UK and US.

The PKK insurgency initially aimed to create an independent homeland for Kurds, who account for about 20% of Turkey’s population.

But it has since moved away from its separatist goals, focusing instead on more autonomy and greater Kurdish rights, reports the BBC. More than 40,000 people have been killed during the conflict.

