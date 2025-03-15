Kuponiyi wins British Council Study UK Alumni Award

Share

Sarah Kuponiyi, a distinguished public health professional, social entrepreneur, and alumnus of the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine (LSTM), has been named the winner of the 2025 UK Study Alumni Business and Innovation Award by the British Council Nigeria.

This prestigious recognition honors her groundbreaking contributions to social entrepreneurship, menstrual health innovation, and gender advocacy.

The StudyUK Alumni Awards celebrate professionals, entrepreneurs, and community leaders, who have strengthened ties between the UK and Nigeria across four categories: Business and Innovation, Culture and Creativity, Science and Sustainability, and Social Action.

Nigeria is among the several countries hosting the awards this year, with the event held in Abuja on February 15.

Kuponiyi emerged as the winner in the Business and Innovation category, recognised for her transformative work as the founder of Alora Reusable Pads, a social enterprise that has provided over 20,000 reusable menstrual products to underserved communities. Through her initiative, A Well-Informed Adolescent Initiative, she has also impacted more than 15,000 adolescents with comprehensive sexual and reproductive health education.

Her journey—from facing period poverty as a young girl to becoming a global health scholar and advocate—has earned her numerous accolades, including the Chevening Scholarship (2022-2023) and recognition from USAID Nigeria, UN Women, and the Mandela Washington Fellowship.

Her books, Teens Blueprint and My Period, recommended by USAID Nigeria, further demonstrate her commitment to youth empowerment and menstrual health education.

With this award, Kuponiyi cements her legacy as a leading force in social impact entrepreneurship, inspiring a new generation of Changemakers dedicated to sustainable development, gender equality, and public health innovation.

