Kunle Remi, Wife Reportedly Welcome First Child

Popular Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi, and his wife, Boluwatiwi have reportedly welcomed their first child overseas.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that the couple tied the knot in 2023, in a star-studded affair in Ibadan, Oyo State.

However, the news of their newborn was shared on Sunday, February 16 by an Instagram blogger, Cutie Juls, via an Instagram page.

According to Cutie Juls, the couple’s newborn is extremely gorgeous, with the gender kept under wraps.

Meanwhile, the couple are yet to address the report, sparking curiosity among fans and industry colleagues.

The post reads,” Kunle Remi and Tiwi have welcomed their first child. Congratulations to the beautiful couple.

‘I heard Tiwi gave birth in Obgbodooyinbo and the child fine well well”.

