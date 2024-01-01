Kunle Remi Ties Knot With US-Based Lover

Famous Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi has officially married his United States-based lover, Tiwi.

The movie star announced his marriage in a post shared on his official Instagram page on Monday, January 1, 2024.

Sharing photos of his marriage, the actor prayed for those who hope to have the best partner to be expectant because the new year will bring celebration.

READ ALSO:

He wrote; “But first: This is from us to you reading this.

“We pray that divine ability to meet your person and begin the journey of a lifetime is yours. We know fully well that the Love of God for you will be the balm against hopelessness and searching to no end.

“Stay open, expectant, and ready because in 2024 you will celebrate in double. Amen.”