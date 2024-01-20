Kunle Remi Ties Knot With Partner, Boluwatiwi In Lagos

Famous Nigerian actor, Kunle Remi has finally tied the knot with his wife, Boluwatiwi in a traditional ceremony in Lagos on Friday, January 19.

Recall that before the traditional marriage, the movie star posted a pre-wedding picture on his Instagram page, kneeling before Boluwatiwi with a goat around his neck.

Captioning the picture, he wrote, “Tiwi, I come to you humbly as a G.O.A.T with a goat. Are you ready to dance, Ayamii?”

However, photos and videos from the wedding have made their way to the internet.

Many of his colleagues were present at the traditional wedding, Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, a brother of the bride’s mother was among other dignitaries.