Kunle Remi Shares Emotional Journey To Parenthood

Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi and his wife, Tiwi, have taken to their social media page to joyfully announced the arrival of their first child.

Revealing the newborn’s name, the couple narrated their emotional journey to parenthood, highlighting the struggles they faced.

Taking to his Instagram page, the movie star shared the good news with his fans while sharing video featuring himself, his wife, and their newborn.

Narrating their journey to parenthood, the couple revealed that a difficult medical diagnosis led to prolonged bed rest and an intense 80-day period of faith-driven visits to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Despite the challenges, their faith remained strong, and their resilience saw them through.

Accompanying the video, Kunle Remi wrote: “From juggling demanding work schedules… to hopping on flights, both locally and internationally. From being apart… to finally being together.”

“From an early arrival… to the unfolding of God’s perfect timing. From waiting, countless NICU visits, and clinging to God for 11 weeks and 3 days (that’s 80 days of faith).”

“Our story is living proof that God is God — unfailing, unwavering, and faithful till the very end.

“We’ve been blessed with a WONDER. We’ve been blessed with EEMI OLUWA — the BREATH OF GOD.”

“This isn’t a podcast. It’s just two people sharing their journey — unfiltered, heartfelt, and full of grace — to encourage someone out there.”

