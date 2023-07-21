Kunle Remi Professes Love To Kate Henshaw At 52

Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi has professed his love to veteran actress, Kate Henshaw as he wishes to take her out on a date to celebrate her 52nd birthday anniversary.

Taking to his Instagram page, Kunle Remi disclosed that he has been in love with Kate Henshaw for some time and will love to go out on a date with her.

Sharing a lovely photo of her, he followed it with a shooting caption declaring that age is just a number and that he wouldn’t mind if the actress gives him the opportunity to take her on a special dinner date just to admire her beauty while she eats.

He wrote, “52!? Oh well, Age is but a number.

I love you Kate … is it my fate to take you on a date… I am at the gate waiting to take you to dinner at your favourite spots just to concentrate on your beauty while you eat food with great taste.

“Just give me the mandate to celebrate your birthday day with you oh my Kate the great.

Happy birthday, @k8henshaw”.