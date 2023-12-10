Kunle Remi: Great Actor, Fantastic Dresser

Nigerian actor, content creator and model, Oyekunle Opeyemi Oluwaremi, better known as Kunle Remi, is one of the young men that can never be caught un-fresh. He has been described by some of his fans as an actor that always has the wow factor in his every sense of style.

As the winner of the 7th edition of Gulder Ultimate Search in 2010, Remi has the body shape that carries every outfit with a perfect fit; one of reasons fashion brands sign him as their model or brand ambassador. The filmmaker and host at many prestigious red carpet events has served showstopper suits and blazer jackets.

He looks the part of every single ladies’ dream when he steps out in native, agbada or smart casuals. When thinking of the best looks for up coming parties or events, taking a tip through Kunle Remi’s social media page can give an idea or two on the best ways to style your look or things to add to your wardrobe this season.