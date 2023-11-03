Kunle Ojo Hails S’Court Verdict On Tinubu’s Victory, Praises President’s Political Prowess

A former Chief of Staff in Lagos State, Otunba Samuel Olukunle Ojo, better known as Baba Ojo, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his recent victory at the Supreme Court.

Ojo also praised the apex Court for using available facts and not emotions in arriving at its judgment in the February 25 Presidential polls.

Last Thursday, the Supreme Court dismissed appeals filed by the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and his counterpart in the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, in which they challenged the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal which on September 6 affirmed Tinubu’s victory.

Ojo said the determination of the suit in favour of Tinubu has paved the way for undistracted governance of the country.

According to him, Tinubu, who knows the length and breadth of governance would now be able to sit down and adopt the necessary side of governance that would benefit the citizens and make the nation great again.

Applauding Tinubu’s consistency in pursuing progressive and welfarist ideals, coupled with his (Tinubu’s) ability to build bridges across the country, Ojo called on the duo of Atiku and Obi, and their followers to accept the judgment of the apex court in good faith and support the president in governance to help Nigeria achieve its aim.

Praising Tinubu’s political prowess, the former government functionary said: “If there’s anything known as the encyclopedia of politics, Mr President would have been the author.

He said, “Because the way I studied our President if you and he are discussing before he would answer you and agree with your submission, he would have been navigated and tour far and wide in his thought right at the minute you were discussing”, Ojo said

He said further, “Now, that the litigation had come and gone, the primary concern for President Tinubu, whom I know and have studied wholeheartedly, would be to render a sterling performance to Nigeria and Nigerians, to ensure he goes down in history as the Leader that turned the fortunes of a more or less broken country around for good.