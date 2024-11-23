Kunle, Aremu Afolayan Reunite At Mother’s Burial

Share

Veteran Nollywood actors, Kunle and Aremu Afolayan on Friday sparked reactions as they reunited at their mother’s burial.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Kunle and Aremu Afolayan were embroiled in a publicized feud over a family property in the year 2018.

Earlier this month, the Afolayans announced the passing of their mother, who died at the age of 83.

However, at their mother’s wake-keeping, Aremu Afolayan tearfully tendered an apology to his elder brother.

He said: “I am sorry for putting you through Instagram backlash, is because I love you. My money is not in the house, but he built it for all of us “

Following the heartfelt apology, the actors shared a warm embrace, marking the end of their long-standing feud.

Their union have sparked widespread excitement among fans and colleagues in the industry.

