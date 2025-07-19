Kunle Afolayan Unveils 115-Seater ‘The Kunle Afolayan Cinema’

Prolific actor, filmmaker, and director, Kunle Afolayan, has launched his state-of-the-art 115-seater cinema, named “The Kunle Afolayan Cinema”.

The new venture is a celebration of his remarkable contributions to the film and entertainment industry.

Afolayan shared his excitement about the cinema’s opening on the social media, showcasing a sneak peek of the venue alongside Seyi Vodi.

After gracing the screen for over two decades, Afolayan’s cinema promises to elevate the industry’s standards, building on his legacy of films that have captivated audiences worldwide.

“It shall be called the Kunle Afolayan Cinema. For the great works he has done in the movie and entertainment industry. It is a 115-seater cinema. Thank you @seyivodi,” he wrote.