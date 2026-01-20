Renowned Nigerian actor and filmmaker Kunle Afolayan has unveiled the official trailer for his forthcoming Netflix series, “Anikulapo: The Ghoul Awakens”, offering a glimpse into a story driven by ambition, romance, and the struggle to survive.

The six-episode series is a continuation of the acclaimed film “Anikulapo” and is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on January 30.

Announcing the trailer, Afolayan described the new chapter as one where power comes at a high cost, relationships are strained, and survival becomes the ultimate prize as events stretch from the Oyo Empire to distant lands.

The storyline revisits Saro, a man who returned from death with the extraordinary ability to bring others back to life. As his journey unfolds, he is forced to confront dangerous territories, shifting alliances, and trials that threaten everything he holds dear.

“Anikulapo: The Ghoul Awakens” delves into themes of power, loyalty, and endurance, drawing heavily from the cultural heritage of the Oyo Empire while expanding its narrative beyond familiar borders.

Shot in collaboration with the National Film Authority, the series features a mix of established and rising talents, including Okusaga Adeoluwa, Kiekie, Antar Laniyan, and Saidi Balogun.