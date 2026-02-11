Nollywood filmmaker Kunle Afolayan has reacted to negative reviews of his latest project, Aníkúlápó: The Ghoul Awakens, which has elicited social media reactions and more criticisms from fans.

The new release, which serves as season 2 of his popular series Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre, was highly anticipated by fans who enjoyed the first season.

However, shortly after it became officially available for streaming on Netflix as of January 30, 2026, many viewers expressed disappointment, saying the sequel did not live up to expectations.

Among those who shared critical opinions was popular X influencer Wizarab, who described the series as a “waste of time.” His comment was one of many low reviews that began trending online.

“This Season 2 of Anikulapo is a waste of time, an insult to mental investment, and complete nonsense. It was neither here nor there and made absolutely no sense. Not every story deserves a continuation. Everyone involved should be ashamed.”

Reacting to the wave of criticism, Afolayan posted a video where he addressed his critics.

In the clip, the filmmaker labelled those condemning the new season as lacking “Common sense.”

He also stated that he had received positive feedback from what he called “Intellectuals” and that their reviews were what truly mattered to him.

His remarks, however, did not sit well with many social media users. Several movie lovers accused the award-winning producer of dismissing genuine feedback from fans who simply expected better from the sequel.