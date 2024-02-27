Kunle Afolayan Reacts To Criticisms Over Dance Moves With Daughter

Veteran Nollywood actor and movie producer, Kunle Afolayan has reacted to the criticism on social media over his dance moves with his daughter in a video that trended online.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the filmmaker had been heavily criticized over how he had danced with his daughter.

Many had opined that it was an inappropriate way for a father to dance with his girl child, while others felt there was nothing wrong with their dance move.

Reacting to the criticisms, Kunle Afolayan took to his Instagram page as he maintained that love surpasses everything and he is the son of the highest, adding that people can only try. READ ALSO: Kunle Afolayan Didn’t Initially Want to Name His Netflix Film ‘Anikulapo’.

Kunle Afolayan: Movie Director With Own Style.

Kunle Afolayan: Anikulapo Series Will Set New Record. However, his last incomplete statement has left many Netizens wondering what could be his complete sentence, many opined that the movie producer could be asking them whether they think he looks like he cares. He wrote: “I am a King! I am a child of the most high! You can only try. Love surpasses everything Do I look like …” See his post below: