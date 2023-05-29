New Telegraph

May 29, 2023
Kunle Afolayan Reacts As FG Confers Him With National Honour

Ace Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan on Monday penned a word of appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for conferring him with a National Honour.

New Telegraph reports that Kunle Afolayan was among the 50 people bestowed with Officer of the Order of Nigeria (OON) on Sunday, May 28 bt the outgoing president.

The 48-year-old filmmaker took to his official Instagram page, to share photo of himself expressing gratitude to the government for the honour, stating he woke up this morning to the double celebration.

Sharing his photo, he tagged it with a caption that reads, “Thank you to Federal Republic of Nigeria for the honour. Ogbeni Adekunle Ayodeji Akande (OON)”.

According to him, he woke up this morning to a double celebration as his movie Anikulapo Rise of the Spectre started filming yesterday and now he has a national award.

He said “Hello good morning, it’s a double celebration.

“So yesterday we finally rolled the camera on Anikulapo Rise of the Spectre series and I started getting calls from people congratulating me and I didn’t know what it was until they sent me the list of newly awarded recipients of the national award.

“I want to say thank you to the Federal Government for honoring me with the OON merit award. I really appreciate it, I am a Nigerian and I believe so much in this country. God bless Nigeria”.

 

