Kunle Afolayan: Movie Director With Own Style

Nigeria’s renown award winning filmmaker and director, Kunle Afolayan, has put Nigerian movies on the world map with his skillful, well scripted movies. Aside being the man behind the cameras, Kunle Afolayan is also a man of simple but captivating style. His love for Nigerian and African cultures can be seen in his daily per- sonal style and sometimes in the kind of movies he puts out.

Afolayan is a lover of African prints- adire, batik, ankara. He loves the mix and match with African fabrics and foreign fabrics. For example, he loves T-shirts on Ankara pants. When he wants to make his style an English formal affair, he goes all out to look dapper in Tuxedo. On movie sets, Kunle Afolayan goes for the laid- back casual style to navigate comfortably. In 2018, the A list movie director’s love for ankara print turned him into a fashion designer.

His first collection was, Kembe pants, drop crotch pants with Ankara twist. His Kembe pants collection was not only talk of the town but also the rave on runway at Africa fashion week, where it made its first debut. Kunleskembe, as its fondly called come in Batik, Adire and other colourful African fabrics. The Anikulapo director got celebrities like pretty Nollywood Actress, Caroline Danjuma, Big Brother housemate, Tobi and a few others walking the runway in the Kunleskembe pants.

The Kembe pants have been seen on notable gentlemen like Honorable Dayo Adeneye, Richard Mofe Damijo and even the former governor of Lagos State, Akinwumi Ambode at the time. Only a fashion savvy man can influence other fashion lovers to pick up, follow or try new trends.