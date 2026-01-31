Nigerian actor and filmmaker Kunle Afolayan has refuted reports that he and famous Yoruba actor Ibrahim Chatta, known for his role in an epic movie, are rivals.

Afolayan, who spoke during “Anikulapo: ‘The Ghoul Awakens'” viewing party, emphasised that rather than competing, he and Chatta are collaborating to protect their history.

He said: “There is no competition between us. We are both doing everything possible to uplift the glory of all, not just our ancestors, but the lineage and where we are from, from the root.

“There’s Afri Chatta in Oyo. If you haven’t been there, you should go. Many of the films you’ve seen, like Ageshinkole, were shot at Afri Chatta Resorts and Film Studio.

“There is no competition! We are not even doing the same thing. And this is the first time he is going to come here. Even though I’ve invited him several times, I’m guilty too.”

Speaking further, the prolific filmmaker discussed his cautious approach to film productions, saying that he puts quality before profit.

“I don’t want 2 billion or 1 billion in cinema, if I wouldn’t be able to take N10 million,” he declared.

Saturday Telegraph reports that several Nollywood celebrities, including Gabriel Afolayan, Broda Shaggi, and Kiekie, attended the event in Igbojaye, Oyo state.