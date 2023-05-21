Kunle Afolayan, Bimbo Ademoye, Tobi Bakare, Broda Shaggi Top Winners At AMVCA 2023

Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye, Osas Ighodaro, Tobi Bakare, filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, and Broda Shaggi were the biggest winners at the ninth African Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

The award which took place at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island saw a Nollywood actress who is also a comic social media content creator, Bimbo Ademoye take the Best Actress in a movie, comedy or tv series, home.

The ever-hilarious actor and comedy skit maker, Samuel Perry, popularly known as Broda Shaggi won the Best Actor in a comedy movie or TV series for the second time in a row.

For the Best Actress in Drama, movie or TV Series category, Osas Ighodaro won with her role in the movie, ‘Man of God’.

Tobi Bakare went home with Best Actor in Drama, movie or TV Series for his role in the movie ‘Brotherhood’.

Kunle Afolayan’s movie Anikulapo which had over 16 nominations, won in about five categories. Best indigenous language Yoruba, in movie or TV series; Best sound editor, won by Anu Afolayan for the Anikulapo movie and Shola Dada, writer of the Anikulapo movie won Best writer in movie or TV series.

The award celebrations were lit up with energetic performances from the Afrobeat queen, Tiwa Savage and Inyaya.