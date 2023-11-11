Kunle Afolayan: Anikulapo Series Will Set New Record

Popular filmmaker Kunle Afolayan is optimistic that the series to his highly acclaimed film, ‘Anikulapo’ would set a new benchmark in Nollywood.

Afolayan told Saturday Telegraph during a recent chat at the AMAA awards, where the film won two awards, Best Overall film in African Language and Best Achievement in Production Design.

The actor-cum producer, who is regarded as a pace- setter in Nollywood, noted that the Anikulapo series has been shot and would start to air in December.

“Anikulapo series has been shot and will be out in December and I think that is going to set a new benchmark. When you see the ‘Anikulapo’ series, you will know that Nigerians are ready for series films.”