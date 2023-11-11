New Telegraph

November 11, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 11, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Kunle Afolayan: Anikulapo…

Kunle Afolayan: Anikulapo Series Will Set New Record

Popular filmmaker Kunle Afolayan is optimistic that the series to his highly acclaimed film, ‘Anikulapo’ would set a new benchmark in Nollywood.

Afolayan told Saturday Telegraph during a recent chat at the AMAA awards, where the film won two awards, Best Overall film in African Language and Best Achievement in Production Design.

The actor-cum producer, who is regarded as a pace- setter in Nollywood, noted that the Anikulapo series has been shot and would start to air in December.

“Anikulapo series has been shot and will be out in December and I think that is going to set a new benchmark. When you see the ‘Anikulapo’ series, you will know that Nigerians are ready for series films.”

Read Previous

Neo Phlames Pays Homage In New Single, Iba
Read Next

Real Housewives Of Lagos: Iyabo Ojo, Chioma Ikokwu, Mariam Trimmer And Faith Morey Speak On Experience