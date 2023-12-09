KUNLE AFOD: 90 Percent of Every Blockbuster Movie In Nigeria Now Owned by Yorubas

…Says Being Famous Doesn’t Mean You’re Not Still Struggling

Having been in the industry for over two decades, Nollywood actor and producer Kunle Afod, still believes he’s a star in the making. For him, when you are struggling, that means you’re progressing. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, the talented thespian who got his big break as a teenager spoke on his early days in the movie industry, life at 50, coming projects, perception of caucuses in the Yoruba Industry among others issues. Excerpts:

You’ve been acting for over two decades; could you tell us the driving force?

God has been my source of inspiration and my driving force, but I always love to work with the upcoming generation because sooner or later they will be the ones taking over from us. Recall that I played the role of a teacher in a movie entitled, ‘Ija Omode’ featuring some younger actors, but today we are acting together as friends and colleagues. I believe that if we encourage the younger generation by featuring them in our projects, it would give you a long stretch in the entertainment industry.

If you weren’t an actor, what would you been?

I love music production so much. If I were not into acting, I might be a music producer, promoter, event planner, or anything related to entertainment because I have a passion for it. Aside from that, I might have been a creative artiste—drawing or painting—because I have little knowledge of that. Maybe, I would have ventured into it deeply, or I would’ve been selling cars.

Tell us about your early life. What are your memories of growing up?

Growing up was a bit rough and tough, but I believe experience is the best teacher in life. Let me use this medium to thank my mother, Iya Nurse, as we fondly called her. She single-handedly took good care of us -three brothers and a girl. All my siblings went to boarding schools. As the first child, I later went to stay with my uncle, and when I came back, I went to Command Secondary School, Jos. The journey was not so easy, but we thank God. After school, I ventured into acting, and I’ve been struggling to survive. I know that God will shine His light one day. Being famous doesn’t mean you aren’t still struggling. You won’t want to fall. You won’t want to fall behind when others are growing.

You recently celebrated your 50th birthday and people are still in doubt if you are really 50 years of age?

I’m not surprised and that is why I did something at the venue of my birthday. I told my friends that were 50 and above to sit at a designated place and you would see that these guys have been in the movie industry for 30 years. If I left secondary school about 31-32 years ago, I have school mates that I didn’t even invite be- cause I won’t have time to celebrate them and we already planning a n o t h e r celebration together, we recently celebrated our 31years after school in Abeokuta.

For me, the problem with audience is the fact that they still want to relate with us the way they used to do when we just started, when you see the likes of Shanko Rasheed, you will see that he is now grown and not the same as before. What I have learnt to do now is that there’s no need to argue anymore because when Pasuma clocked 50, people still argued his age.

Since you clocked 50, what has changed about you?

The truth is Life is still the same at 50. I relate with my children like we are friends. Someone sent me a message that they like me but don’t like how I act like a kid and I need to change it. I told them to grow old and go and die. I want to be happy and it’s to keep fit. You want me to look old for what? You just have to understand that 50 is just a number. Abroad you will see women of 70 getting married to men of 20 years old. They feel young in their heart.

I don’t see any difference. I eat the same food; my teeth don’t hurt me. I have a very sharp sight. If you mix a pin the sand, I’ll find it. Acting depends on your ability to interpret any roles you are given; Ibrahim Chatta is 53 years now and he does dreads and interprets roles. Actors should be able to interpret roles irrespective of their age.

The industry is currently growing as a result of new developments with indigenous movie making statements; don’t you think you are struggling to fit in?

Didn’t you see me in Jagun Jagun? The revolution started from us because we felt the older ones betrayed the professionalism in the job and they felt the same because what we are doing now, they hadn’t done it. We decided to just turn the table around. If you look at 90 percent of every blockbuster movie in Nigeria now, it’s owned by a Yoruba person. It’s either Funke Akindele, Jade Osiberu, Kemi Adetiba and others. They do fantastic movies and they are Yorubas.

If you watch those movies closely you will see that they speak more of Yoruba language in them but I wonder why they want to class them differently from being Yoruba movies. The difference we tried to showcase is that we go all out without speaking any English and make a difference. Technicality is the key and money. When there is money, you will achieve it. I’m planning on shooting my own project very soon. Next year we will unlock a lot of things.

Before now indigenous movie makers were scared of the mainstream market, do you think there is a market for it now considering the good works of some filmmakers?

Truth be told, before now filmmakers were afraid to invest in indigenous movies because they felt there was no market for it but for the like of Kunle Afolayan, Femi Adebayo and others who have made a difference, now there is a serious market for it because nobody wants to do a movie with so much budget and at the end of the day go bankrupt. Before now we had only marketers but along the line, Africa Magic joined and it is the only TV station I can tell you wholeheartedly pays averagely while every other TV’s pay is nothing to write home about.

When a whole TV station back then will tell you they want to buy a movie project for N10,000 naira, will you now go and shoot a multi-million project to be sold for N10,000 naira. Thankfully, we have streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime, Showmax and now the cinema culture is back. Back in the days, it was only National Theatre but for the purpose of growth, we now have various cinemas across the states and that has also given room to potential investors to support the creative industry.

You speak good English, why have you not featured in English movies?

I have done some. I wanted to shoot an English series like two years ago. I was partnering with a lady called Bukola Owoeye, she was one of the top bosses in African Magic Multichoice then. She advised me to stay in my comfort zone and not to dabble into a place that I would later regret. It sounded so important and I had to follow it. That doesn’t mean I don’t want to. My younger brother, Lanre Afod’s movie is in the cinema now, Rapacity and I featured in it. I have done some, maybe they are waiting for a big one because for instance nobody saw and believed in Lateef Adedimeji but when they saw his strength and potential, they all started using him in all big projects.

What should we expect from you career wise?

I just told you that next year I will be doing a cinema movie. I have a project for a very long time and because it’s going to require so much funds, that is why I stayed back a bit because it’s a charity project which is also for my TV that I named Afod Inspire. When I was in my 20s my nickname was Mr. Inspiration. Afod Inspire is something that will be entertaining and at the same time it will make people move from zero to hero.

Some people are doing a lot of charity work these days and I’m so happy. When you give someone a bag of rice you haven’t really helped him because the bag of rice will finish. I want a programme that if it’s only one person’s life it’s touches it will make a total transition. I wrote a proposal to one honorable in Lagos and the project was something similar. I wanted a day in a month for the governor to just go randomly and meet someone on the street and transform that person to success every month.

It’s not difficult and people will forever appreciate them. 12 people in a year and in four years it will have a ripple effect. They are transforming people by appointing them to positions. I named that idea ‘A Handshake with The Governor’. I have something like that I’m aspiring to do and I’ll start soon. I want to do something next year. For some time I have been in different departments in the movie industry. Sometimes I will face production, directing or acting. Next year I want to do some movies and do some challenging roles that people will say so Afod can still do this. I want to shock people.

The Yoruba industry is known to have a lot of caucuses, don’t you think such has affected the industry negatively?

I don’t see it as a negative force. If you are a lawyer and you have a chamber, is it going to affect the whole association of barristers? No. You have your own people too. It’s just a way of being comfortable with people around you. Some people want to act now and they had stayed in Ekiti and they joined the person, that doesn’t mean when the opportunity arises, they won’t work with others. It’s just to let you enjoy the industry and learn a trick or two.

I’ve been training people for 24 years. When I tell them this kind of story they understand. I have trained so many people. At first, I started training technical people and then I decided to train actors like Regina Chukwu, Gaji, Yinka Solomon and others. When Femi was doing Jagun Jagun, I had 10 of my students in it. His present project now, some of my students will be there no doubt. That’s how we do it.

How do you now navigate payments as the industry is believed to work on the ideology of ‘rub my back I rub your back’ syndrome?

Is it not in politics too. It’s everywhere. There is what we call the eye know what it sees. Sometime your success will not make them want to do that. How to be successful should be your target. Is that rubbing of back going to make you successful? If it is going to make you successful you better let them rub your back and you rub theirs so that when you get there it won’t be a matter of rubbing back again.

Who wants to call Lateef and offer him small money to rub their back now? His brand is big. For him to have squeezed some little space for you in his schedule, you will pay for it. Who is going to do that to the big artistes? They all rubbed backs in the past and they were all focused to get to the top and when you get there, no more back to rub only if you want to help them to also be successful.

How do you respond to criticism?

If you don’t like criticism, you can’t grow. You have to know where you have flaws, faults and where you need to improve. There is no perfect human being, so criticism is good, but trolling or harsh criticism is terrible because not everybody has the coping mechanism to accept bad comments.

You are one of the actors who doesn’t flaunt their wealth on social media. Is it deliberate?

Like Davido said, ‘We rise by helping others.’ The number of people you help or assist is your wealth, not material things. People who made it through you are your wealth, not money in your bank.