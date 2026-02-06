Kun Khalifat Reverses Decision To Withdrawal From NPFL

Kun Khalifat FC have reversed their earlier decision to withdraw from the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), saying they will resume participation with immediate effect following fresh talks with league officials.

New Telegraph had on Thursday reported that the Owerri-based club announced their withdrawal over what it described as excessive and non-transparent sanctions.

Kun Khalifat criticised the NPFL’s disciplinary process, insisting they provided valid reasons for failing to honour a fixture and accusing the league of bias and lack of transparency.

However, in a statement issued on Friday, February 6, the club confirmed their return less than 24 hours later after “positive discussions” with the League Management Board.

According to the statement, the club is ready to put the dispute behind them and focus fully on football, while appreciating the league’s willingness to engage constructively.

Following their return, the club will resume competitive action this weekend, hosting Shooting Stars of Ibadan at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri on Sunday, February 8.

The statement read, “Kun Khalifat FC is pleased to announce its return to the Nigerian Premier Football League following positive discussions with the League Management Board. The club had earlier withdrawn, citing unfair treatment and disproportionate sanctions,” a fresh statement by Amaefula read.

“We appreciate the League Management Board’s willingness to listen and address our concerns. We look forward to a more collaborative and productive relationship moving forward.”

“The club has been reinstated and is set to resume its NPFL campaign with immediate effect. Kun Khalifat FC will face Shooting Stars of Ibadan in their next match, scheduled for Sunday, February 8, 2026, at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri.”

This is the second time the club has been involved in a withdrawal controversy. In September 2025, after playing out a goalless draw in their first-ever NPFL match against former champions Enugu Rangers, the newly promoted side raised concerns over the high cost of operating in the league.