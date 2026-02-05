Nigerian football club, Kun Khalifa, on Thursday announced their decision to pull out of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL).

The club made this announcement in a press statement released by the owner, Mr Michael Amaefula.

According to the statement, the club’s decision to leave the NPFL is fuelled by the point deduction and hefty fine placed on them by the NPFL for refusing to show up in their match against the El Kanemi Warriors of Borno.

“It is with great disappointment and frustration that I, the owner of Kun Khalifat FC, announce our immediate withdrawal from the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) effective immediately.”

“This decision follows the outrageous and disproportionate sanctions imposed upon our club by the NPFL for failing to honour a single match fixture.

“The punishment handed down to us – forfeiting 3 points and 3 goals, and a fine of N10m – is not only unacceptable but a clear indication that the league’s management is more interested in penalising clubs than fostering growth and development,” he said.

While justifying the club’s actions, he said the club had cited a lack of financial resources and the need to facilitate travelling for their match as the reason why they didn’t show up for their fixture in Borno.

“We provided valid reasons for our inability to fulfil the match obligation, yet our explanation was deemed unacceptable. We believe that the NPFL’s decision was biased and lacked transparency, demonstrating a clear disregard for the challenges faced by clubs in our great nation.”

Amaefula stressed the club’s stance and philosophy by saying, “As a club, we have always strived to comply with the league’s rules and regulations, and have made significant investments in our team and infrastructure.

“It is disheartening to see our efforts being undermined by an organisation that seems to prioritise punishment over fairness and justice, he continued.”

He added, “The NPFL’s actions have left us no choice but to withdraw from the league. We cannot continue to be part of a system that disregards the well-being of its member clubs and prioritises revenue over development.”

In the spirit of solidarity, he asked the other team to also demand professionalism and better football management in the NPFL.

“We urge other clubs to join us in demanding reforms and greater accountability from the NPFL. It is time for Nigerian football to move forward, and we will not be a part of a system that stifles growth and progress,” he said.

“As of the time of filing this report, the NPFL has yet to give an official response to Kun Khalifa.