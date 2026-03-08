The General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Dr William Kumuyi, has urged political leaders to prioritise citizens’ welfare while addressing Nigeria’s political and social challenges.

Kumuyi made the call on Friday during a visit to the palace of the traditional ruler of the Ekpeye Ethnic Nationality in Ahoada Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers.

He said the visit was to inform the monarch about the ministry’s two-day outreach and transformational programme organised in the area.

The cleric stressed the need for cooperation among religious, political and traditional leaders to promote peace and development in their communities.

According to him, leaders across the three institutions share the responsibility of improving the welfare, security, peace and moral values of the people. “My message to the nation is that leaders should think of the people first, not politics first,” he said.

Kumuyi said the outreach, with the theme, “The AllSufficient Jesus,” was aimed at spreading the message that Jesus Christ remained sufficient to meet the needs of humanity. “We are here for outreach and transformational ministry to present the all-sufficient Jesus to everyone,” he said.

He explained that the programme was designed to bring hope and transformation to individuals and communities through faith in Christ. According to him, the sufficiency of Christ provides what humans cannot offer, describing Christ as the Almighty, Deliverer, Saviour and Healer.

Kumuyi noted that Jesus Christ was sufficient for people of all ages and backgrounds and capable of bringing comfort and restoration to those facing challenges.

The cleric urged residents of Ahoada LGA to attend the outreach, assuring them of opportunities for spiritual renewal and divine intervention.

In his remarks, the traditional ruler of Ekpeye Ethnic Nationality in Ahoada LGA, Rivers, Kelvin Anugwo, said Kumuyi’s visit and prayers had contributed to improved peace and unity in the area.

Anugwo said the kingdom had experienced relative peace since the cleric prayed for the land, enabling residents to sleep peacefully without fear.

“Ever since you visited us and prayed for the land, there has been relative peace in this kingdom.

People can now sleep in their homes with their eyes closed,” he said. The traditional ruler noted that the peaceful atmosphere was evident during the last Christmas celebration when many indigenes returned home to celebrate with their families.

He also stressed the need for unity among communities in the kingdom and urged residents to uphold their cultural values and work together for development.

Anugwo further disclosed that the Ekpeye community would unveil its local security architecture on March 14 to strengthen safety and sustain peace across the area.