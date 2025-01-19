Kumuyi to attend Trump’s inauguration

Share

The General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, DCLM, Pastor William Kumuyi has been invited to join other global leaders to witness Donald Trump’s second inauguration as the United States president on January 20, 2025 in Washington, D.C.

This was revealed in a statement by A. Larry Ross Communications, a U.S.-based communications outfit.

According to the report, pastor Kumuyi will engage with U.S. lawmakers, church leaders, and media representatives to discuss crucial issues facing the global Christian community and later carry out other key engagements.

Kumuyi will be available for interviews in Washington, D.C., from Friday, January 17 to 27, to discuss topics including Global Shift in Christianity, Global Leadership for 2025, Faith in Practice, the report noted.

Reflecting on Trump’s leadership, Kumuyi praised Trump for his commitment to Christian values, citing his groundbreaking efforts to champion international religious freedom and support faith-based priorities during his first term.

“President Trump’s stand for the gospel is not without recognition, not just by American Christians, but all Christians globally…During his first term in office, President Trump hosted the first ever meeting of foreign ministers focused solely on international religious freedom and, in his campaign, he promised to support Christian values and priorities,” the report quoted Kumuyi to have stated.

It added that Kumuyi’s presence highlights the significance of religious freedom and Christian unity at a time of global spiritual shifts.

Meanwhile, gospel artiste, Pastor Nathaniel Bassey was also billed to minister at the Presidential Inaugural prayer breakfast for President -elect Donald Trump.

